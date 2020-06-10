LG Unveils A New Portable CineBeam Projector

TVs are awesome to watch movies and shows on, but the problem is that they tend to be “fixed” in a single spot. This means that if you wanted to watch your shows outside while hosting a BBQ in your backyard, that might prove tricky. Also, larger TVs tend to run on the more expensive side.

This is where projectors can come in handy, and LG might have something you could be interested in. The company has recently taken the wraps off their latest CineBeam projector that comes in at $400. This CineBeam has been designed to be portable and will feature a weight of 1.1 pounds and measures 5-inches by 5-inches by 1.5-inches. This means that it will be easy for you to bring it around wherever you go.

However, the downside to this particular projector is that it is focused more on portability rather than image quality. Unlike other 4K projectors we’ve seen, this particular CineBeam model will only offer up a 1280×720 resolution, which can be blown up to a 100-inch display when placed 10.8 feet away from a wall or screen. It also features 250 ANSI lumens in terms of brightness.

LG is also boasting a lamp that has a lifespan of 30,000 hours, which is roughly 10 years based on 8 hours of usage per day, along with a slot where users can plug in a USB storage device.

