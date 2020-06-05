LG Partners With eSports Organization ‘Evil Geniuses’

Advertising

Not all monitors were created equal. If you’ve ever wondered why some monitors are priced more than others, or why some monitors were created for specific purposes in mind, there is a reason. When it comes to gaming, typically gaming monitors feature faster refresh rates and lower response times.

This is important in gaming where competitive gamers might need these features, and to drive that point home, LG has announced a new partnership with eSports organization Evil Geniuses where the company’s UltraGear monitors will now be the official gaming monitor for the eSports organization.

According to Phil Aram, chief gaming officer of Evil Geniuses, “This partnership with LG UltraGear is a testament to delivering ‘best-in-class’ across all aspects of our organization. EG’s insatiable desire to outperform ourselves continually fuels us to be in top form competitively, and with LG UltraGear, we have a partner that’s hand-in-hand with us in sharing that mindset.”

Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment marketing, LG Electronics USA adds, “This is the perfect partnership of industry-leading gaming technology and world-class esports professionals. Evil Geniuses features some of the most talented and accomplished esports competitors in the world. LG UltraGear delivers the performance the world’s top professionals and all serious gamers need to gain that edge and win.”

