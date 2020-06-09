Wild Lawsuit Sees A Man Sue Apple For $1 Trillion

Advertising

Every now and then, we see people file lawsuits against Apple for all kinds of grievances. However, it seems that the latest lawsuit filed by a man from Missouri could be one of the wildest lawsuits we’ve seen to date, where he is seeking an eye-watering $1 trillion in damages from the Cupertino company.

According to the filing, “On October 29, 2018, Raevon Parker went to the Apple Store in the Saint Louis Galleria for a malfunction of his cellular device. The attendant in the Apple store fixed the device but kept it by deceiving the Plaintiff knowing that it was the first phone to have new features.”

It seems that this is also not Parker’s first lawsuit against Apple. Parker had also previously sued Apple over the repair of the same iPhone over issues like the loss of his phone’s settings, the resetting of his passwords, and also having to redownload purchases from the App Store again.

Parker had also previously claimed that he had discovered the GroupFaceTime feature and was seeking compensation for it. We’re not sure how Apple plans to respond to this lawsuit or how serious this lawsuit is and if Parker might simply be trying to get Apple to respond to his complaints, but either way, $1 trillion is a lot of money, money that even larger companies like Samsung have failed to get from Apple during their legal battles years ago.

Source: macwelt.de