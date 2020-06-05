Motorola Goes Back To Its Budget Roots With New Moto G, Moto E Smartphones

Motorola seems to be going back and forth between its smartphone strategy. For a while, the company kind of gave up on flagship devices and chose to focus on its low-end and mid-range phones. Then earlier this year, the company launched a flagship handset in the form of the Moto Edge Plus.
However, if you have missed the company’s lower-end and mid-range handsets, you’ll be pleased to learn that Motorola has since announced brand new Moto G and Moto E devices. Starting with the new Moto G, also known as the Moto G Fast, it features a design similar to the company’s Moto G Power and G Stylus.
It features a 720p display, which is a bit of a downgrade from the 1080p display found on other Moto G handsets, and under the hood we’re looking at a Snapdragon 665 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There will also be a triple camera setup in the form of a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, a 4,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
As for the Moto E, the handset will sport a 6.2-inch 720p HD display, a Snapdragon 632 chipset with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a dual 13MP + 2MP camera setup on the back. Both the new Moto G Fast and Moto E are expected to go on sale on the 12th of June and will be priced at $200 and $150 respectively.
