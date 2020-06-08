OnePlus Z Could Be Announced On July 10

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently revealed that the company would be returning to the budget phone market. While Lau did not dive into specifics, it was largely believed that this could take the form of the OnePlus Z, the successor to the OnePlus X which could also be priced more affordably than the OnePlus 8.

However, the question is when will the company make the official announcement? Turns out we might have to wait until next month. This is because according to a report from Android Central, they have heard from a “reliable source” within the company who has told them that the official launch of the OnePlus Z could take place on the 10th of July over in India (which means the announcement will be on the 9th of July for those in the US).

OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch date for the phone, so take it with a grain of salt for now, but until we hear otherwise, the 10th of July will be the tentative launch date for the upcoming handset.

According to the rumored specs of the phone, the OnePlus Z is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and will be accompanied by 6GB of RAM. The price of the phone has also been rumored to be around $330, making it considerably cheaper than the OnePlus 8 and will undoubtedly bring the company back to its budget roots.

