The Original Segway Will Be Reaching Its End Of Life This July

When the original Segway was first introduced, it was supposed to revolutionize the personal transportation system where it was envisioned that in the future, everyone would be traveling along on a Segway. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass, namely due to the fact that at $5,000, it was a hard sell.

Advertising

Fast forward to today, it seems that the original Segway will be officially reaching the end of its life on the 15th of July. This doesn’t mean that the company doesn’t believe that personal transportation vehicles are a bad idea, but rather this particular model will no longer be made or sold.

The original Segway first debuted back in 2001, so the fact that it has been around and was still being produced 19 years later is actually rather impressive. The device was created by Dean Kamen who later sold the tech to a company called Ninebot back in 2015. According to the company, the original Segway is said to only account for 1.5% of its revenue, so we guess this decision doesn’t really come as a surprise.

Like we said, Ninebot is still very much planning on creating more personal transportation systems as earlier this year, they debuted the S-Pod which is basically a chair on wheels at CES 2020.

Filed in . Read more about Segway. Source: gizmodo