Resident Evil 8 Announced For The PS5

Following the release of Resident Evil 7 several years ago, fans of the franchise are undoubtedly wondering about its sequel, Resident Evil 8. Earlier this year, we heard the rumors that the game could be launching in 2021, and the good news is that it looks like those rumors are true.

During Sony’s PS5 event, Capcom has officially taken the wraps off Resident Evil 8, also known as Resident Evil Village. According to the game’s description, “Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them.”

As per the rumors, Resident Evil 8 will be continuing the first-person perspective when it comes to combat. According to Capcom, the game is also expected to have a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to its predecessor, and will be released some time in 2021. For non-PS5 gamers, don’t worry because Capcom is also expected to release the game for Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X consoles.

We had previously heard that Capcom had actually started development of the game back in 2016. However, the report claimed that Capcom decided to scrap their plans for the game and put it on the backburner, only to be revived in 2019.

