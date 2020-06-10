Samsung Could Have An 8TB SSD In The Works

These days, SSDs are becoming more common. While SSDs have been around for a while, they weren’t exactly widely-adopted due to the fact that they were incredibly expensive, although in recent years, prices have gone down by quite a bit. They’re still not necessarily cheap, but they are definitely more affordable than what they used to be.

That being said, if you’re looking to kit out your computer with a high-capacity SSD, Samsung might be the brand to look out for. This is because it seems that a listing on Amazon has been discovered for a Samsung QVO SSD with a whopping 8TB of storage. Yes, you read that right, 8TB of storage.

However, before you get too excited, there are certain things to note. For starters, its price comes in at $900 meaning it is definitely not cheap. Secondly, according to Tom’s Hardware, it will most likely be using Samsung’s QLC 3D V-NAND technology similar to the QVO 860 SSDs, meaning that they are focused more on storage rather than performance (although this does not mean that they will be slow).

The listing also suggests that the 8TB model will be available for order from the 24th of August onwards, but the 1TB model is currently listed as being available on the 30th of June.

