Samsung Launches A Subscription Service For Its Galaxy S20

The subscription model has been around for a while now, but in recent years, we’re starting to see an explosion in popularity. This is because subscriptions tend to be more lucrative as it constantly generates revenue for a company versus one-off purchases. It is also good for users because a constant subscription will encourage developers to keep their products updated.

However, it seems that Samsung is taking things to the next level with Samsung Access. This is a new subscription plan launched by the company in which users will be able to get a brand new Galaxy S20 handset, a Premium Care warranty, Microsoft 365, and 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

This Access plan will be priced at $37 a month for the base Galaxy S20 model, and will go up to $48 for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. These payments will run for 3-years, but users are free to cancel at any time (with penalties, of course). Presumably the idea here is that it will encourage users to keep using Samsung’s phones and keep upgrading to the latest models when possible.

In a way, this is similar to how carriers sell their phones these days, where customers pay a monthly fee in the form of installments for the phone and their mobile plans, but in this instance, you would be paying it directly to Samsung. Whether or not this is worth it to you depends on your needs, but you can find out more by heading to Samsung’s website for the details.

