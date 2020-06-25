Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Could Replace Its Massive Notch With A Hole-Punch Camera

Many companies made fun of Apple when the iPhone X was first launched with a notch in its display, which is used to house the front-facing camera and other sensors. However, many were quick to follow the design, and in fact, Samsung adopted an even bigger notch with the Galaxy Fold smartphone.

However, for those who weren’t a fan of the massive notch in the Galaxy Fold’s display, a tweet by Ice Universe suggests that things could change with the Galaxy Fold 2. His tweet reveals a render of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 where instead of a notch, Samsung will be adopting a more familiar design by giving it a hole-punch camera like we’ve seen in Samsung’s other flagship phones.

While some might still consider this hole to be a bit of an eyesore, it is heaps better than what the company had used before. There is no word on when the phone will be announced, but there is a good chance it could be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in the coming months.

We have heard some rumors suggesting that it could be marginally cheaper than its predecessor due to it coming with 256GB of base storage, versus 512GB of the original Galaxy Fold.

