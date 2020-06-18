Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumored To Come With A 60Hz Display

With the Samsung Galaxy S20, the company finally introduced a 120Hz display to its smartphones. It is largely expected that this practice would continue with the Galaxy Note 20, but it seems that it might not. At least that’s according to a tweet by leakster Ice Universe who suggests that the company might use a 60Hz display instead.

Before you get too bummed out about this, we should point out that this could be for the base Note 20 model. The larger and higher-end Note 20 models like the Note 20+ could still be packing a 120Hz display. It is unclear why Samsung is downgrading the display of the base model, but perhaps they’re doing so to make it cheaper.

After all, phones these days are getting a bit too expensive for our liking, and companies like Apple have actually started to focus more on mid-range handsets which seem to be working out in their favor. So by creating a lower-end model, Samsung could be appealing to customers on a budget, or alternatively, by making the specs so different, it could persuade users to pay more money for “better” specs.

I don't know what you think. For me, I can't accept any 60Hz mobile phone. It will cause me serious discomfort. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

Either way, take it with a grain of salt for now, but we should have more details in the coming months where Samsung is expected to officially announce its new Note 20 models.

