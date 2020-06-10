Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Could Ditch The Curved Display

One of the selling points of Samsung’s phones in recent years are its curved displays along the edges of the device. We’ve seen this design emulated by other handset makers, but it looks like with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the company could actually be ditching the curved display.

This is according to a tweet by leakster Ice Universe who claims that the Note 20 is expected to arrive with a flat display. It is unclear if this will affect the entire Note 20 lineup, or only specific models, so we’ll have to wait and see. It’s actually interesting that they would move away from such a design, although no one really knows why.

It is possible that while the curved displays did add a unique design element, users still treated it like a regular flat display, despite some of the features designed specifically for the curved edges. It would be similar to how Apple ditched their pressure-sensitive displays after no one really picked up on it.

Aristotle said: The earth is round.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

In any case, it’s probably best to take this with a grain of salt for now, but with the rumors suggesting that the Note 20 could be announced in August, we only have a couple of months to go before we have all the official details.

