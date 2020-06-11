Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Officially Announced

Sony had previously confirmed that they are working on the PS5 and revealed the console’s new DualSense controller, but stopped short of revealing the design of the console itself or providing more details. However, for those who have been eagerly anticipating the console, here it is.

During Sony’s PlayStation event, the company officially unveiled the PS5 console which will be launching in two editions – the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. Both consoles will be more or less identical in terms of performance, with the main difference being that the Digital Edition will not come with a disc drive, meaning that it will be purely for digital downloads.

According to Sony, “The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

The design for the PS5 certainly looks very sleek and futuristic, almost like a modern desktop PC. In addition to revealing the design of the console, Sony also revealed additional accessories which includes a Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset, a HD camera, a media remote, and also a charging station that lets you charge up the DualSense controllers. Sony has yet to confirm the pricing of the console, but the company had previously hinted that it could be more expensive than the PS4.

