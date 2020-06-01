Sony Delays Its PlayStation 5 Event Has Been Delayed

If you were hoping to learn more about Sony’s PS5, then you might have heard that the company was initially planning an event for the 4th of June. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we know about the details because Sony has since announced that the event has been delayed.

According to Sony, the reason behind the delay is due to the ongoing protests taking place in the US right now. The company claims that due to the protests, they feel that it is not the right time to “celebrate” the PS5, and that they do not want the announcement of the console to overshadow or interrupt what’s going on right now.

This is because Sony feels like there are more important voices to be heard right now, and as such, they will be postponing their PS5 event until a later date. Sony does not mention when exactly the PS5 event will be rescheduled to, but if you were hoping to learn more about it this week, then you will be disappointed to learn that will not be happening.

So far Sony has dropped some hints about the PS5, including its price where the company claims that it might not necessarily be cheap. The company had also previously stated that they don’t plan on making PS5 games compatible with the PS4, instead choosing to launch first-party titles that will be exclusive to the PS5.

