Widgets Just Got A Lot Smarter With iOS 14’s Smart Stacks

Apple’s implementation of widgets prior to iOS 14 always felt a bit lackluster. It existed as a separate page that users may or may not know about. However, with iOS 14, Apple has made some pretty big changes to widgets (in addition to revamping the home screen) that will make widgets a lot more useful, and a lot smarter.

This comes in the form of what Apple is calling Smart Stacks. This is a widget for your widgets that users can place at the top of their home screen. This will provide a scrollable view of the available widgets on your phone, where users can swipe through them to display different widgets depending on their needs. But like we said, Apple has made them smarter.

According to Apple’s Craig Federighi, based on your location, activity, and time of the day, these Smart Stacks will change the widgets intelligently and automatically. This means that in the morning, the Smart Stack could show users the weather forecast, or it could remind them of upcoming meetings or news.

At the end of the day, it could also change where it will display the user’s activity for the day if they have an Apple Watch paired with their device. It sounds like a fantastic feature on paper, but how well it will actually hold up in day-to-day use remains to be seen.

