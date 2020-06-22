iOS 14 Completely Revamps The Home Screen

For the longest time ever, Apple has kept the home screen on iOS the same throughout the years. Sure, they’ve changed the look of it a bit by updating icons, but for the most part, it was essentially the same where it would feature all of the user’s apps that are displayed in pages. However, iOS 14 has changed that.

With iOS 14, Apple has completely revamped the way the home screen looks and has finally made widgets a lot more useful. Prior to this, widgets existed as a separate page that users had to purposely swipe to in order to access it, but with iOS 14, Apple has mixed widgets into the home screen itself where it can now sit amongst apps.

This means that at a glance, users will be able to get information from widgets without having to swipe to another page. So where do the rest of your apps go? This will be entirely up to users to decide as one of the features in iOS 14 is the ability to choose how many pages of the home screen they want.

Apple has also introduced what they are calling the “App Library” (which Android users might know as the App Drawer). Here, all of the user’s apps can be found where according to Apple, have been grouped automatically. There will also be a Suggestions folder which contains apps that you frequently use, and also a Recently Added folder where you can find apps that you just downloaded.

iOS 14 is currently released as a developer preview for users who registered as a developer, and will be available as a public beta for consumers next month. It is currently scheduled for a release this fall and will be available for devices dating back to the iPhone 6s.

