Having Problems Printing? The Latest Windows 10 Update Should Fix That

Printing is pretty much a basic function that all computers should be capable of doing, but it seems that Microsoft might have broken the print functionality for Windows 10 computers in a recent update that has caused users all kinds of issues when trying to print from their computers.

However, the good news is that if you’re running Windows 10, Microsoft has since rectified this issue and in a series of cumulative updates to Windows 10, it should patch the problems that some users are experiencing.

According to the description of the fix, “Addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing. The print spooler might generate an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from, such as receiving an error, or the app might close unexpectedly. This issue might also affect software-based printers, such as when printing to PDF.”

There are many things that could cause printers not to print as we’re sure that many of us have experienced in the past, but if you’re discovering this issue now, especially after updating to the previous Windows 10 update, then hopefully this patch will resolve it.

