Xiaomi Could Be Working On A 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Xiaomi is probably best known for creating smartphones, but in case you did not know, Xiaomi has actually created a bunch of other kinds of products like smart bulbs, screwdriver sets, air purifiers, and so on. They have even dabbled in monitors, and according to the latest reports, it seems that we can soon expect a 27-inch gaming monitor from the company.

Advertising

What makes a gaming monitor? Basically gaming monitors tend to feature faster refresh rates than regular monitors, and this upcoming display from Xiaomi is no exception to that rule. According to the report, it will come with a 165Hz refresh rate, faster than most displays out there.

There is no word on how much this upcoming monitor will cost, but Xiaomi has been known to create products that are affordable compared to other brands, so we doubt that this will be priced too crazily. There was also no mention of display resolution or connectivity type, so hopefully we’ll be looking at something a bit more modern, like a 4K resolution and maybe USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The report goes on to add that this monitor could be announced in July, so check back with us next month for more details.

Filed in . Read more about Monitors and Xiaomi. Source: gizchina