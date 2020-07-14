14-inch And 16-inch ARM MacBook Pros Coming In 2021

During WWDC 2020, Apple announced that they would be transitioning away from Intel processors to custom ARM-based chipsets. It is largely expected that the first ARM-based MacBook Pro will be arriving later in the year, and now thanks to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we might have an idea of what to expect in 2021.

According to Kuo’s latest research note, he claims that in 2021, Apple will be launching 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that will use the new ARM chipset, while the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will be coming this year with the new ARM chipset. It is unclear as to what this means for the future of the 13-inch and 16-inch models.

Will Apple launch Intel and ARM-based 13-inch and 16-inch models? Or will they only offer it in ARM? Apple did state that during this transition period, they will continue to create Intel-based products, but stopped short of saying which models will be Intel and which will use the new custom Apple silicon.

Also, does this mean that we won’t be seeing a refresh of the 16-inch MacBook Pro this year and that Apple will “save” it for 2021? Either way, we guess we’ll have to wait and see, so take it with a grain of salt for now and hopefully Apple will have more details later this year.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook Pro. Source: 9to5mac