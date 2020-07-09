Japanese AI App Can Tell How Good Is Your Tuna Sashimi

When you eat tuna sashimi or sushi, there are some that are more expensive, and some that are cheaper. This is due to the different grades of tuna, where usually higher-end restaurants tend to get the better/more premium cuts, and it usually takes an experienced buyer to be able to tell how good the quality is when selecting the fish.

Advertising

However, it seems that Japan wants to take some of the guesswork out of buying tuna because a chain of Japanese sushi restaurants have recently turned to the use of a new app called Tuna Scope. Developed by Japanese advertising company Dentsu, it is a machine learning powered app that can tell the user how good the tuna they’re buying is.

The app learns by being fed thousands of images of the cross-section of the tuna tail, where based on what it has learnt, it will be able to tell the user various characteristics of the fish they’re buying like the sheen of the flesh, the fat, and so on. These are things a more experienced buyer might know, but like we said, the app intends to help take out some of the guesswork for less experienced buyers and make it easier for them to spot a higher grade tuna, or at least a cut of tuna that suits their needs.

Some have expressed their skepticism about the app, saying that while visuals are one aspect of judging the quality of the fish, there are other nuances like the feel of the flesh that might be harder to gauge.

Filed in . Read more about AI (Artificial Intelligence), Apps and Japan. Source: theverge