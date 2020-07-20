This Air Filter Can Catch And Kill The Coronavirus

The reason why many governments and health officials around the world are recommending people to wear masks is because of how the coronavirus spreads. Research has shown that by wearing a mask, it does reduce the chance of the virus spreading, but recently, scientists have found growing evidence to suggest that the coronavirus could be transmitted through the air as well.

This means that perhaps we might need a new approach when it comes to dealing with the virus, although thanks to the efforts of researchers at the University of Houston, they might have found a solution. This comes in the form of an air filter that is apparently capable of not only trapping/catching coronavirus particles in the air, but it will be able to kill it as well.

This air filter is made using commercially available nickel foam that has been heated to 200 degrees Centigrade and based on their tests, it was capable of killing 99.8% of the virus in a single pass. The virus is said to be unable to survive temperatures greater than 70C, but by raising it to 200C, it managed to kill the virus instantly.

Given that nickel foam is readily available, it means that it is possible for manufacturers to start making air filters using this material. It also means that it can be integrated into buildings like offices and shopping malls where larger crowds of people might gather. Of course this doesn’t mean that social distancing or wearing masks will no longer be needed, but it should help to make things a bit safer.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: uh.edu