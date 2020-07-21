Amazon Prime Day Has Been Delayed Again

Advertising

Now that the economy isn’t so good due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re sure that we could all use a good deal, right? If you were hoping that Amazon Prime Day would help you nab some good deals, you might be disappointed to learn that the event has been delayed and we have no date in sight.

This is according to a report from TechCrunch in which a spokesperson from Amazon was quoted in a statement that reads, “This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

If this delay sounds familiar, it is because back in May, it was reported that the event was supposed to take place in September, but now it looks like that may not be happening. Prime Day usually takes place in the summer, where last year it ran between the 15th to the 16th of July.

As per the statement, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic could be causing Amazon some logistics issues, hence the delay. Earlier in the year, the company was forced to delay non-essential Prime deliveries as they were overwhelmed by the surge in orders.

