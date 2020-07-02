Apple Has Plans To Eventually Get Rid Of The Notch On The iPhone

The notch design in smartphones has been a fiercely debated topic, where there are some who hate the design, while others don’t seem too bothered. Companies have tried various workarounds, such as using hole-punch cutouts, or popup cameras, but neither of these are necessarily ideal.

For iPhone fans who hate the notch, you might be interested to learn that according to a report from Patently Apple, it appears that Apple is working on a way to get rid of it. They have discovered a patent which describes Apple’s plans for hiding a variety of sensors under the display of the device.

This means that Apple may no longer have to reserve a portion of the device to specially house the front-facing camera and ambient sensor. This would ultimately lead to the company ditching the notch for good, as well as potentially making the bezels of such devices even thinner moving forwards (or eliminating them completely).

That being said, Apple isn’t alone in trying to get rid of the notch, but it isn’t as easy as one might think. For example, putting the camera under the display means that it could potentially affect the image quality of the camera, which is obviously not good. Whether or not Apple will figure this out before other companies remains to be seen, and there’s no telling if this particular patent will become a reality.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Patent. Source: patentlyapple