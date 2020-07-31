Apple Is Now The Most Valuable Company In The World

While Apple might not necessarily command a particularly huge share of the PC market, it seems that the company’s other products and services are doing pretty well because according to the latest share count submitted by Apple in a regulatory filing, it appears that the Cupertino company is now the most valuable company in the world.

With Apple’s shares closing at $425.18 at the end of trading on Friday, it has given Apple a market cap of $1.82 trillion. This is based on share price and the number of outstanding shares, which has allowed the company to surpass Saudi Aramco who held the title previously and closed at $1.76 trillion.

Of course, given that share prices go up and down depending on what the company does and how much faith investors have in the company, this could change soon, but at least for now, Apple is holding onto the crown of being the world’s most valuable company. Apple is expected to launch new iPhones later this year with 5G and it is expected to be a huge deal for them.

They will also be releasing new Mac computers that will be powered by their own custom silicon chipsets, so depending on how well-received those are, it could also have an impact on Apple’s share prices and overall value.

Filed in .. Source: reuters