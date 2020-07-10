ARM-Based MacBook Air Could Be Cheaper Than The Intel Version

Advertising

Without a doubt, many are wondering what Apple’s shift to their own custom ARM chipsets could mean in terms of pricing. Will Apple’s ARM computers cost more than Intel computers? According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he speculates that there is a chance that it could actually be cheaper, and that we could actually be seeing a cheaper MacBook Air launch either later this year or 2021.

According to Kuo, “In an optimistic scenario, if Apple lowers the price of Apple Silicon’s MacBook Air to reflect the cost reduction, and if the newly-designed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are better than the old MacBook Pro, we expect… shipment volume to grow significantly to 18-20 million units in 2021.”

Now Kuo doesn’t explicitly state that he knows for sure that there could be cheaper models, but he speculates there could be. It’s actually interesting because according to an earlier report, it was suggested that Apple’s custom silicon chipsets could be priced more expensive than Intel, but that could be due initial costs and new technology.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple’s ARM computers could end up being cheaper, especially since it means that in the long-run, Apple will save money by not having to pay Intel to purchase or license their technology. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.

