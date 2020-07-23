ASUS Unveiled A 65% Mechanical Keyboard

When it comes to small form factor keyboards like 60% models, those are typically used more in the keyboard enthusiast circle. However, it seems that these smaller form factor keyboards are starting to catch on because the other day, Razer announced the 60% Huntsman Mini, and now it looks like ASUS has joined in as well.

While not a 60%, ASUS has unveiled a 65% model in the form of the ROG Falchion. What’s the difference between these two models? A 60% keyboard typically dispenses with the arrow keys and certain navigation keys like Page Up and Page Down (these are accessible in layers), while a 65% keeps the arrow cluster and some navigation keys.

With the ROG Falchion, ASUS has created a wireless mechanical keyboard that uses a dongle that connects to computers via 2.4GHz WiFi. The company is boasting that it has a 1ms response time so lag should be relatively imperceivable for most users. There is also a built-in touch strip to the left side of the keyboard that users can customize to their liking.

The ASUS ROG Falchion will be using Cherry MX switches, but ASUS does not state which model. There is also no word on pricing or availability yet, but if you’re after a small form factor keyboard with dedicated arrow keys, then this could be a keyboard to keep an eye out for.

Filed in . Read more about Asus and Keyboards. Source: lowyat.net