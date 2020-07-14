Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard Announced

Razer has been putting out mechanical keyboards for quite a while now, and it looks like the company is back with its latest keyboard in the form of the Huntsman Mini, which is based on its Huntsman series of mechanical keyboards with the optical mechanical switches. However, as you can clearly see in the photo, this will come in a new form factor.

Advertising

The Huntsman Mini utilizes the 60% form factor which means that it does away with the arrow keys, navigation keys, and the number pad. This is the smallest form factor we’ve seen from Razer, where previously the company’s smallest offering was probably the Razer BlackWidow Lite which was a TKL model (no number pad).

According to Razer, the decision to go to 60% was due to community feedback and demand for the smaller form factor, which takes up less room on your desk and puts your mouse closer to your keyboard for better ergonomics. The Huntsman Mini will continue using the optical switches, but it will be a newer generation that are supposed to sound better thanks to silicon inserts that the company claims improves on the sound and feel.

The switches are also factory lubed that will make them feel smoother during operation. The Huntsman Mini will be offered in both black and white variants, and unlike some of Razer’s older keyboards, will come with a detachable USB-C cable to make it easier to transport. The Huntsman Mini will be offered in a clicky version that is priced at $120 and will be available July 14, and the linear version which is priced at $130 and will be available in August.

Filed in . Read more about Keyboards and Razer. Source: press.razer