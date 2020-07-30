Belkin Gets Into True Wireless Earbuds With The Soundform True Wireless Earbuds

There is a rising trend in true wireless earbuds. While wireless earphones and headphones aren’t new, the popularity of these completely wireless earbuds are hard to ignore. They’re small, easy to pocket, and don’t get tangled. Everyone has been making them, which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise that Belkin is hopping on board that bandwagon as well.

Advertising

Belkin is a company many of you might be familiar with when it comes to mobile related accessories, like charging cables, wireless chargers, cases, and so on. However, the company has launched their first true wireless earbuds in the form of the Soundform True Wireless Earbuds.

These earbuds come with features like touch controls that will better allow users to interact and control their audio without having to reach for their phone. It also features onestop Bluetooth pairing to make it easier to connect and disconnect from devices. It can also be used for workouts as the earphones are rated to be sweat and splash resistant.

According to Belkin, these earbuds will offer up to 5 hours of battery life per charge, and will come in a charging case that will provide 24 hours of total listening time. If these sound like something you might be interested in, you’ll be able to grab a pair for yourself for $60.

Filed in . Read more about Belkin and Headphones. Source: belkin