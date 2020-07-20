Belkin’s New Wemo Smart Plug Is Available For Purchase

If you’re looking to turn your home into a smart one, it can get pretty expensive once you start adding things up. However, if you’re not looking for anything too major, maybe you just like the idea of being able to remotely control your appliances like your lights, then you might be interested in checking out Belkin’s latest Wemo WiFi Smart Plug.

The device was originally announced at CES 2020, and it looks like it is now finally available for purchase. In case you missed the original announcement, this is a smart plug that you can plug regular non-smart devices too, like a table lamp, for example. This means that once your device is plugged into it, it will gain some “smart” capabilities like being able to remotely control its operation through your phone.

It will be limited in terms of functionality compared to a more full-on smart appliance, but it should be good enough to get you started, plus it is also relatively inexpensive and could be an affordable entry into making your home smarter. It is priced at $25 and it will also support Apple’s HomeKit platform.

While Belkin is no stranger to smart plug, its latest offering comes with a smaller footprint that should make it less conspicuous. If you’re interested in getting your hands on it, head on over to Belkin’s website to place your order.

Filed in . Read more about Belkin, Connected Objects, HomeKit and IoT (Internet of Things). Source: cultofmac