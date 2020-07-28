CES 2021 Will Be Going All Digital

Advertising

CES 2020 was probably one of the last major tech exhibitions in 2020 that was actually held in-person. This was before the coronavirus pandemic truly exploded, leading to other events like MWC 2020 to be cancelled. The organizers behind CES had initially planned to hold the event in-person for 2021, but it looks like those plans have since changed.

According to an announcement by the Consumer Technology Association, CES 2021 will be an all digital experience. This means that the event will not be held in-person and that might actually be a good thing. This is because it means that if you can’t spare the time or money to travel to Las Vegas for the event, you can now enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

It will also give smaller companies and brands a better chance at competing for the attention of the public. According to the organizers, “The new format will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.”

CES 2021 will be held from the 6th to the 9th of January, 2021. We’re not quite sure how this will work out just yet but presumably more details should follow in the coming months.

