Crash Bandicoot Will Be Coming To Mobile As A Runner Game

Endless runners are fun, but after a while, it tends to get stale due to the fact that there is really no “end game”. This means that players essentially keep playing until they’re bored and get a score as high as they possibly can, and this is something that Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is hoping to tackle.

Based on the Crash Bandicoot franchise, On The Run will be a new game developed by King (best known for the Candy Crush series) that will bring Crash Bandicoot onto mobile. The gameplay for On The Run is basically the same as one might expect from a runner-style game, where players swipe left or right to avoid obstacles.

However, according to the developers, they plan on introducing more challenges such as bosses which should help shake up the gameplay a bit. There will also be custom skins (which we imagine are locked behind microtransactions), as well as various levels from the Crash Bandicoot franchise that gamers might be familiar with.

The game isn’t out yet but it is planned for both iOS and Android. Gamers who are interested in checking it out can go and pre-register their interest on the website where they’ll receive an exclusive Blue Hyena skin upon the game’s launch.

