Facebook Could Be Planning To Temporarily Pause Political Ads

Companies like Facebook make some of their money through advertising, and with the sheer number of users on their platforms, they certainly are a very attractive platform to advertise products and services. This is why it doesn’t come as a surprise that politicians are also using Facebook to advertise their campaigns.

Advertising

However, according to a report from Bloomberg, Facebook could be considering hitting the pause button on political ads leading up to the elections. The report claims that Facebook is mulling an idea in which the days leading up to Election Day, they would have a blackout on political ads, which would be similar to what other countries such as the UK are doing.

This comes on the heels of Facebook recently announcing that they would allow users to turn off political ads if they’d rather not see it, but this blackout would essentially pause all ads regardless of the user’s settings. However, it should be noted that Facebook’s approach is temporary.

This is versus other platforms such as Twitter who back in 2019 have banned political ads entirely. In the meantime, for those who’d rather not see political ads on their Facebook pages, you can check out our guide here on how to stop political ads on Facebook.

