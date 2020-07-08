Google Maps Could Soon Come With Traffic Light Indicators

Advertising

Google Maps is great for showing you which roads to take, which paths to walk on, which trains to catch, and now it looks like it might even show you where the traffic lights are. According to a recent discovery shared on Droid-Life, it appears that Google is testing out including traffic light indicators on Google Maps.

This will come incredibly handy while you are driving, especially if you’re trying to find the fastest route possible and want to avoid as many traffic lights as possible. However, the current implementation of the feature does make it a bit difficult to see as it is incredibly small, but according to the reader who sent the screenshots to Droid-Life, they claim that the icons do grow in size a bit during navigation, presumably as the user is reaching the light.

We imagine that it could also come in handy for self-driving cars that might rely on data from Google Maps, where if they know that there is a light along the route they are driving on, they can then prepare to slow down or stop. Google is actually not the first to implement such a feature. Apple had previously introduced a similar feature to Apple Maps back in iOS 13, so it’s nice to see Google play catchup for once when it comes to mapping applications.

It is unclear when the feature will be rolled out to users, but like we said, it does seem to have the potential to be rather useful and we can’t wait to see it released to the masses.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Apps, Google and Google Maps. Source: droid-life