Instagram Caught Always Accessing The Camera On iOS 14

There have been many who have theorized and come up with conspiracy theories that suggests that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are spying on us and listening to our conversations. How else would they have the ability to display ads for products and services we only just talked about?

While companies have long denied these practices, it’s hard to dispel that notion after users have started to notice that following the installation of the iOS 14 beta on their devices, they noticed that Instagram is always accessing the user’s camera even while they are using the app, even if they’re not taking a photo and are just browsing their feed.

Instagram has since come forward and claimed that this is a bug and that they will be fixing it in an upcoming update. “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

iOS 14 has brought about some major improvements to privacy where the platform will alert users whenever certain aspects of their devices are accessed, like their clipboard, microphone, and cameras, for example. More than 50 popular apps were also recently discovered to have been quietly accessing the user’s clipboard without their knowledge.

