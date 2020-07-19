Instagram’s Reels Will Be Launching Stateside In August

Advertising

Last year Instagram announced a competitor to TikTok in the form of Reels . The feature was launched in several markets but not the US, and the good news is that if you were looking forward to a TikTok alternative, then you will be pleased to learn that Reels will be launching in the US this coming August.

This was confirmed by an Instagram spokesperson to Business Insider. When the similarities between TikTok and Reels was brought up, the spokesperson was quoted as saying, “TikTok specifically has harnessed real consumer behavior, and done amazing things. We’ve also seen the rise of short-form video on Instagram, and think we can create something in a way that makes sense for our community.”

“This responsiveness to consumer demand is competition at work and one of the longtime hallmarks of the tech sector. It increases choice, which is good for people.” The launch of Reels in the US also seems rather opportune. This is because it was recently reported that the US government was considering banning TikTok due to the fact that TikTok’s parent company is from China.

Should this ban pass, it would most certainly leave a hole in the market that Instagram’s Reels feature could fill.

