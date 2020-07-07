TikTok Could Be Banned In The US

Advertising

TikTok is without doubt one of the most popular social media apps available right now. (No) thanks to the pandemic, many have started to use it more than ever and have been coming up with all kinds of fun videos and various challenges on the platform. However, it looks like TikTok’s fun in the sun could be cut short.

Speaking to Fox News, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that the US government could be considering banning TikTok as part of the government’s plans to possibly ban apps made by Chinese companies. Pompeo was quoted as saying, “You should know we’re taking this very seriously. We’re certainly looking at it.”

In response to the comments made by Pompeo, TikTok responded with a statement that reads, “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

The US and China are currently in a trade war that has escalated by quite a bit ever since it started, so it doesn’t really come as a shock that TikTok has been caught in the crossfire. Whether or not the US government will go through with this remains to be seen.

