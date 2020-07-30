Apple Confirms iPhone 12 Delay By A Few Weeks

Advertising

Apple is rarely upfront about their plans and timelines aside from official announcements. However, perhaps to put an end to the speculation and endless rumors , Apple has actually confirmed that this year’s iPhone 12 will be delayed from its typical September launch to a few weeks later.

This was revealed during Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings call where Apple CFO Luca Maestri where he was quoted as saying, “As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.” He later adds, “I said in my remarks that a year ago we launched new iPhone in late September. And I said that this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that.”

While he does not mention the reason behind the delay, we can only speculate as to the reason why. There is a good chance that the coronavirus pandemic could have been the cause behind the delay of Apple’s iPhone 12s. This is because the pandemic has forced many companies around the world to halt their operations, which will no doubt have an impact on production.

Some analysts have speculated that the delay could also be due to the economy, which isn’t so hot right now, where Apple was looking to delay the release in hopes that it would recover somewhat so that customers will be able to purchase their devices. In any case, we’ll never know for sure. Maestri does not mention when exactly the iPhone 12s will be announced, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for the official announcement.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone and Iphone 12. Source: 9to5mac