Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms The iPhone 12’s Delay

Right now there is a bit of confusion as to when the iPhone 12s will be launched. Some believe that the phones will still be announced in September but could be released later, while others believe that the launch could take place later . Now according to a tweet by Jon Prosser and also Qualcomm, it looks like we can expect the new iPhone 12s in October.

According to the tweet by Prosser, he claims that the iPhone 12 and new iPads are expected to launch in October. Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but like we said, Qualcomm also seems to hint at the possible delay.

This is according to an interview with Reuters in which Qualcomm’s CFO Akash Palkhiwala claimed that the company expects to see lower revenue in the coming quarter due to the delay of a flagship phone launch. The exec was quoted as saying, “We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us.”

As some of you might have heard, Apple and Qualcomm have settled their legal disputes and it is widely believed that Apple will be relying on Qualcomm to supply the 5G modems for the iPhone 12. In any case, take it with a grain of salt but we should have more details in the coming months.

Filed in . Read more about 5g, iPhone, Iphone 12 and Qualcomm. Source: appleinsider