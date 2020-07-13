The Latest iPhone 12 Battery Rumors Are Upsetting

When the iPhone 11 was announced last year, to everyone’s pleasant surprise, Apple included a considerably larger battery with the iPhone that seemed to address one of the main criticisms about their handsets. Is that trend expected to continue this year? Yes and no, depending on which model you will be buying.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, they have learnt that for 2020’s iPhone 12, Apple might actually reduce the battery size in some of their models. The base iPhone 12 is rumored to pack a 2,227mAh battery, the iPhone 12 Max with a 2,775mAh battery, the iPhone 12 Pro with a 2,775mAh battery, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 3,687mAh battery.

To give you some context, last year’s base iPhone 11 came with a 3,110mAh battery, while the Pro model came with a 3,190mAh battery, and the Pro Max model came with a 3,500mAh battery. This means that save for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the rest of the lineup seems to be sporting considerably smaller batteries than their predecessors.

These are just rumors for now so do take them with a grain of salt, but if they’re true, they are pretty upsetting, although we suppose we’ll have to wait for benchmarks and battery tests to see how they will actually fare.

Source: mysmartprice