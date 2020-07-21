iPhone 13 Could Be Even Thinner Than Ever

The iPhone 12 will be launching this year and there are plenty of reasons to get excited over it. A brand new design and support for 5G are some of those features we can look forward to, but it seems that Apple could be cooking up something new for the 2021 iPhone 13 which could result in a much thinner handset.

Advertising

According to a report from Korean website ETNews, it seems that Apple’s 2021 iPhones will be using an OLED screen with touch integration. What does this mean and how does it compare with the current iPhones? Right now, the display and touch sensitive module are separate from each other, but with touch integrated OLEDs, it means that Apple will need one less component.

This in turn is expected to result in a thinner device, unless Apple plans to use that extra room for other hardware components. It is also expected to potentially reduce the cost of making the iPhone due to one less component. We doubt that Apple will be reducing the price of its iPhones, but at the very least, we can hope that this means that Apple will maintain the price.

It should be noted that this is actually not the first time we’re hearing about this. Back in 2018, there were rumors that Samsung could be supplying the touch integrated OLED panels to Apple, but it looks like that did not happen. Whether or not these new rumors will come true remains to be seen, so take it with a grain of salt.

Filed in . Read more about iPhone. Source: etnews