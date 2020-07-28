Could Apple Have A New 5K Standalone Monitor In The Works?

When it comes to monitors, it typically does not discriminate between operating systems. As long as you have the right cable and connector, you should be good to go whether you’re using a Windows PC or a Mac computer. However, sometimes there might be some monitors better optimized for certain platforms, like LG’s UltraFine 5K display for Macs.

If you were eyeing the monitor and are thinking about picking it up for yourself, you are out of luck because according to a report from 9to5Mac, they have discovered that the display is no longer available on Apple’s websites. The monitors are still listed, but are marked as “Currently Unavailable”.

Usually when Apple runs out or low on stock, customers will have to wait a few days, weeks, or in some cases months, but will still be able to pre-order them. However, in this particular instance, the monitors are simply listed as unavailable. It is unclear what this could mean – could Apple have a new monitor in the works?

There is some precedence to this, where back in, the LG UltraFine 5K disappeared from Apple’s stores before a newer gen model appeared in its place. This could be another similar scenario. However, it is possible that much like the rest of the world, LG could be facing manufacturing and production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic and aren’t able to produce enough displays for Apple. Either way, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information when it becomes available.

Filed in . Read more about Displays, LG and Monitors. Source: 9to5mac