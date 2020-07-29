Logitech Launches A Wireless Version Of Its Pro X Gaming Headset

By , on 07/29/2020 04:29 PDT

These days, wireless headphones are all the rage. Nobody really enjoys having cables snag on the edge of our desks or get tangled, and if you’re in the market for a new set of wireless headphones, then you might be interested to learn that Logitech has announced their latest wireless gaming headset.

Dubbed the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless, this is basically the wireless version of the G Pro X gaming headset. According to Logitech, the headset will boast 20+ hours of battery life before it needs to be recharged. It also features wireless connectivity of a range of up to 13 meters, and features a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

Also, with Logitech having acquired Blue, it doesn’t come as a surprise that just like with the wired version of the headset, the G Pro X Lightspeed Wireless will also feature the integration of Blue Vo!ce audio that supposedly helps with audio quality during gaming. Other features include 50mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X 2.0 standard,, and memory foam on the headband and earbuds. There is also built-in USB-C for charging.

If these sound like the headphones for you, then you’ll be able to pick one up for yourself this August for $200.

