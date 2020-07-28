Apple Silicon MacBook Air Could Be Announced Soon

With Apple confirming that they will be transitioning to the use of their own custom Apple silicon chipsets for future Mac computers, there is the question of when we will be able to expect them. Last we heard, Apple could be planning on launching new MacBook Air laptops by the end of the year featuring the new hardware.

It looks like those rumors could be true because it seems that a battery that could be used in the Apple silicon MacBook Air has been spotted in two online certification databases. While the batteries don’t specifically indicate that they are for the MacBook Air, they are rated for 4.99Wh and have a 4,380mAh capacity.

These are the same ratings that Apple is using in the current MacBook Air, which has led to speculation that this battery could be for a new MacBook Air model. Given that Apple had already refreshed the MacBook Air earlier this year, combine that with the rumors, it would make sense to believe that this could be the rumored Apple silicon powered MacBook Air we’ve been hearing about.

It will be interesting to see that despite using the same battery rating as the Intel powered MacBook Air if the newer model powered by the Apple silicon chipset could prove to be more energy efficient.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops and Macbook Air. Source: imore