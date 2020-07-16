First Apple Silicon MacBook Pro And MacBook Air Expected By End Of 2020

Earlier this year, Apple announced a refresh to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It came with updated processors and the new scissor switch Magic Keyboard. However, it seems that Apple could be getting ready to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro again, but this time, it will come with Apple’s custom silicon instead.

This is according to a report from DigiTimes who claims that Apple will be shipping their first Apple silicon laptops by the end of the year, or to be more specific, in the third quarter of 2020. These laptops are expected to come in the form of a 13-inch MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Air. This is also interesting because it was earlier this year that Apple also updated its MacBook Air lineup with new processors and the new Magic Keyboard.

We’re not sure if the launch of the Apple silicon 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air models means that Apple will no longer launch Intel versions. When the company confirmed their transition away from Intel, they did state that they will continue to produce Intel-based computers, so it is possible that both versions will still be made and will cater to users with different needs.

Also, it was recently suggested by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that it is possible that the Apple silicon based laptops could end up being cheaper as it means that Apple would no longer need to pay Intel for their components.

