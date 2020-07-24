Upcoming Mac Computers Will Get Face ID

With the iPhone and iPad supporting Face ID, we suppose it was only a matter of time before Apple brought the feature over onto Mac computers. After all, they did integrate Touch ID into their MacBook laptops, so why not Face ID too, right? The good news is that it looks like it could be happening soon.

According to the folks at 9to5Mac, they have found evidence within the code of macOS Big Sur (Apple’s latest macOS update) that suggests that Apple could be bringing the TrueDepth camera system to its Mac computers. The code does not explicitly mention TrueDepth or Face ID, but it does mention “PearlCamera”, which was the same internal code that Apple uses for its TrueDepth camera system when it was first revealed back in 2017.

There were additional strings such as “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture” which definitely makes it sound like Face ID could be in the works for Mac computers. However, 9to5Mac notes that the implementation seems to be in the early stages so there’s a chance it could be a while before we actually see it come to a Mac computer.

Apple is set to launch new Mac computers before the end of the year, some of which will be packing Apple’s new custom chipsets. We’re not sure if Face ID will be exclusive to these computers or if it will be available across the board, but we’ll have to wait and see.

