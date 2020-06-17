Apple’s Next-Gen iMac Could Come With Support For Face ID

Apple’s Mac computers have gotten a rather bad rep over the years for sporting rather poor quality front-facing cameras, but that could change. According to a tweet by @blue_kanikama, it seems that Apple could be making some upgrades to the webcam on the upcoming iMac which could also come with support for Face ID.

The tweet shows how apparently Apple’s macOS has been listed as having support for Face ID, along with a mockup of how Apple could squeeze Face ID into the bezels of the iMac. For those unfamiliar, Apple is rumored to be preparing for a refresh of the iMac which hasn’t been updated for more than a year.

This refresh will offer up more than just a change in the internals, but also the design where it could feature uniform bezels similar to the iPad Pro. While putting Face ID into Mac computers isn’t that much of a stretch, we haven’t heard anything about it coming to the iMac, at least until now, so color us skeptical.

Apple is rumored to be unveiling their new iMacs at WWDC 2020 which will be taking place next week, so take this with a grain of salt for now and be sure to check back with us on the 22nd of June for all the latest updates if there are any to be had.

