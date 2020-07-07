Microsoft Might Be Interested In Acquiring WB Interactive

According to a recent report from The Information (paywall), it seems that AT&T could be looking to sell off Warner Bros. Interactive, and apparently a bunch of companies are interested in potentially acquiring them. This includes Microsoft, EA, Activision, and Take-Two, all of whom have been listed as potential buyers.

So what does this mean? As IGN points out, there are several studios under WB Interactive such as Avalanche Software, Monolith Productions, NetherRealm Studios, Rocksteady Studios, TT Games. These are the same developers who have created popular franchises like Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Harry Potter.

However, as IGN notes, even if any of these companies were to acquire WB Interactive, it does not necessarily mean that they will get the right to continue making Batman or Harry Potter games. Instead, they will most probably need to renegotiate with the companies that own these franchises to continue licensing them.

That being said, it seems that a sale is not imminent which means that talks are probably still going on and that there is a chance that none of these companies might end up buying WB Interactive, so we’ll just have to wait and see. The reason behind the potential sale is said to be due to AT&T looking to pay off some of its debts, with investors calling on the company to sell off “non-core assets”, which includes WB Interactive.

