Netgear Launches New Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

If you’re having WiFi troubles at home where certain areas of your house has a poorer reception than others, then this is where mesh router systems come in handy. If you’re interested in furnishing your home with a mesh system, then you might be interested to learn that Netgear has announced its new Orbi mesh system.

Netgear is no stranger when it comes to mesh systems, but its latest Orbi mesh system will use the newer WiFi 6 standard, plus it is also slightly cheaper than its predecessor, making it quite a compelling purchase. The Orbi WiFi 6 AX4200 Trib-band Mesh System will be sold in either a two-pack or a three-pack, and like we said, is slightly cheaper than the company’s flagship AX6000 model.

For the most part, the AX2400 will offer up similar coverage as the AX6000, but the difference is that it will come with fewer LAN ports and the number of supported devices is 40 versus 60 on the AX6000. However, if you don’t have a need for that many connected devices, then this should be more than capable of getting the job done.

It will also offer slightly theoretical speeds where it’ll support 1 gigabit versus the AX6000’s 2.5 gigabits. If you’re interested, Netgear will be selling the two-pack for $449.99, while the three-pack will retail for $599.99.

