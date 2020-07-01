Unannounced iMac Spotted On Geekbench

Many were hoping that Apple would use WWDC as an opportunity to announce new iMacs. That did not happen, but it does not mean that the company will not be updating its iMac lineup. In fact, according to a sighting on Geekbench, it appears that Apple is testing out an unannounced iMac.

Based on the listing on Geekbench, this iMac will come with an Intel Core i9-10910 processor that could be exclusive to Apple. Also, given that this is an i9 processor, this is probably one of the higher-end configurations that Apple could be offering to customers. It also suggests that this could be for the 27-inch model as Apple’s 21-inch iMacs currently do not offer an i9 option in terms of configuration.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that this particular model has been configured with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and will also come with an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. Other than that, we’re not sure what else Apple might have changed in terms of hardware for the upcoming refresh.

[Apple iMac 2020] Intel Core i9-10910

1 Processor, 10 Cores, 20 Threads

GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 165 Stepping 5 AMD Radeon Pro 5300 Compute Engine

20 Compute Units

1.65GHz core clock

4GB VRAM Apple Inc. Mac-CFF7D910A743CAAF AAPJ1851,1https://t.co/RLXyEapa4z pic.twitter.com/bjul5rnZq5 — _rogame (@_rogame) July 1, 2020

Some of you might have heard that during WWDC 2020, Apple announced that they will be transitioning from Intel processors to ARM-based chipsets. The iMac is expected to be one of the first models with a rumored 24-inch iMac said to be in the works, but it seems that this does not appear to be it.

