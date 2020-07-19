Apple’s Upcoming iPad Air Pricing Might Be A Pleasant Surprise

Apple’s products over the years have mostly seen price increases with every release, or at the very least, it is kept the same. However, there is some potential good news on that front because according to a report from DigiTimes, it seems that Apple could be employing their iPhone SE strategy to an upcoming iPad Air tablet.

According to DigiTimes, “Sales prospects for the new 10.8-inch iPad devices are also bright as the new lineup, which feature high performance CPUs, will be available at more affordable prices, the sources indicated.” It is unclear how much cheaper the tablet will be, but right now the cheapest iPad you can get is the regular iPad model which is priced starting at $329.

As for the iPad Air, the base model with 64GB is priced starting at $399, so we’re not sure if this more affordable model will mean that it will be cheaper than the current iPad Air, or if it will be the cheapest iPad out of the entire iPad models. However, in either situation, it sounds like it will still be a pretty good value for money purchase, especially given the rumored larger display and upgraded hardware.

Apple has seen quite a bit of success in introducing more affordable products. The iPhone XR and its successor, the iPhone 11, have been dominating smartphone sales and have been selling more than its more expensive siblings, so there is an argument for it.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and iPad Air. Source: digitimes